Madhya Pradesh: AAP office locked in Bhopal after rent and bills go unpaid The landlord also accused AAP of participating in unethical activities at the office, such as the presence of alcohol and women. He claimed to have warned the party leaders to cease these activities or vacate the premises.

In a surprising turn of events, the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bhopal has been locked by its landlord after the party allegedly failed to pay rent for three consecutive months, along with outstanding electricity bills. The landlord, identified as Vivek Gangalani, took action after being dissatisfied with the non-payment and what he described as unethical activities occurring at the office.

Ramakant Patel, the joint secretary of AAP’s Madhya Pradesh chapter, explained to the media that the party’s financial difficulties led to the non-payment of rent. Patel stated that AAP was operating with local funds, and many of its workers were facing financial hardships. He admitted that the rent had not been paid but was unclear about the exact amount or duration of the outstanding payment. Patel reassured that the party would overcome these issues and expressed confidence that their commitment to honesty would remain intact despite the financial challenges.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja took to social media to comment on the situation. On X (formerly Twitter), Saluja wrote, "AAP’s MP office locked, next number is of Congress," hinting that other opposition parties, particularly Congress, could face a similar fate.

The landlord also accused AAP of engaging in unethical activities at the office, including the presence of alcohol and women. He claimed to have warned AAP leaders to stop these activities or vacate the premises. Gangalani further alleged that when he attempted to resolve the matter, AAP leaders allegedly threatened him and dared him to take legal action. He stated, "They told me if I want to evict them, I could do so, and if I want the money, I can take it, but not interfere in their affairs."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang of the BJP reacted to the incident, saying that it exposed the true nature of AAP. He criticized the party for constructing lavish offices in Delhi while failing to pay their basic obligations in Bhopal. Sarang remarked, "In Delhi, they are building palaces, but here in Bhopal, they couldn’t even pay their office rent."

In response to the landlord’s claims, the state government assured that if Gangalani felt threatened, he could file an FIR, and the authorities would provide protection. The AAP’s leadership has yet to comment on the matter. The situation sheds light on the party's ongoing financial struggles and its inability to establish a significant presence in Madhya Pradesh following its setbacks in both the Delhi and state elections.