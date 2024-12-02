Indore police arrests three history sheeter linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, takes remand

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Arrested members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Indore Police custody

In the wake of across state arrests of the members of the Lawrence Bihsnoi gang, Indore police on Sunday arrested three individuals linked to the gang. The Indore Police has placed them under a three-day police remand for further investigation.

The police nabbed them while acting upon an intel of their movement in a Thar. Talking about the arrest, Station House Officer (SHO) of Lasudia Police Station Taresh Kumar Soni said, "Yesterday, we received information about the movement of certain individuals in a Thar vehicle. Upon searching, we recovered pistols and six magazines. Three individuals were searched, and all of them are history-sheeters. They are also wanted in Bihar. We have connected with the Bihar Police. All three accused have been taken on a three-day police remand. Further investigation is underway."

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members arrested in Punjab

The latest arrest follows a series of recent arrests involving members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in different states. Punjab Police on Wednesday apprehended two members of the gang after a high-speed chase and a shootout in Jalandhar.

As per the police sources, the suspects fired at the police team after which the police retaliated. Three firearms and a significant quantity of cartridges were seized during the encounter, highlighting the potential threat posed by the gang members.

Another arrest in Rajasthan

Moreover on Tuesday, Jaipur Police also arrested four individuals associated with the Bishnoi gang after receiving information about their activities through social media. Reportedly, the arrested individuals were following social media accounts affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara. Jaipur Police stated that the suspects had managed to get multiple illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were planning to execute orders from someone allegedly connected to the gang. Acting on a tip-off from the Jaipur Commissionerate Special Team (CST), the police detained them before they could proceed with further illegal activities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Singh said, "The individuals were carrying out courier work for the gang and were arrested before they could receive further instructions. Multiple weapons were recovered from their possession." Further investigations into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are underway, and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)