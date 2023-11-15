Kamal Nath turned Madhya Pradesh into ATM for Congress, says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress party saying that its leader Kamal Nath turned the state into an ATM of the Congress party when he was the chief minister.

Addressing a rally in Deotalab constituency in Maunganj district, Amit Shah said that the Congress-led UPA government gave Rs 2 lakh crore to Madhya Pradesh in 10 years while Modi government gave Rs 6.35 lakh crore in last nine years.

He further lashed out at Kamal Nath saying he did nothing for the state except making Madhya Pradesh an ATM of the Congress.

“On the other hand, Kamal Nath did nothing except making Madhya Pradesh an ATM of the Congress party,” Shah alleged.

Accusing the Congress of doing dynastic politics, he said, “Congress wants a rule of three families in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath wants to make his son Nakul Nath chief minister..... Digvijaya Singh wants to settle his son Jaivardhan Singh while Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul Baba to become PM.”

Can a party which is in politics for the sons and daughters of its leaders do good for the public, Shah went on to ask.

"People have two options -- Congress which is involved in dynastic politics for their sons and daughters, vested-interests and corruption, and the BJP which ensures the country's security and enhances its prosperity and prestige," he said.

Not only Kamal Nath, Amit Shah slammed Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also saying he too turned the state into an ATM for the Congress.

Polling in second phase of Chhattisgarh and on all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17.

With inputs from PTI

