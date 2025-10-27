Should 'learn a lesson': Kailash Vijayvargiya's shocker on Australian cricketers' molestation in Indore The incident happened on Thursday when the two Australian cricketers stepped out of their hotel to visit a cafe in Indore's Saket area. When they were barely 500 meters from the hotel, a bike borne person approached them and molested them before fleeing.

Indore:

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday triggered a controversy after he said that the Australian women cricketers, who were stalked and molested by a biker in Indore, should "learn a lesson" from the incident. In his statement, Vijayvargiya said the cricketers "should have been more careful" and should have informed the local authorities before stepping out of the hotel.

"Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers (in India)," Vijayvargiya, who is known for his controversial remarks, said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Australian cricketers' molestation and accused's arrest

The incident happened on Thursday when the two Australian cricketers stepped out of their hotel to visit a cafe in Indore's Saket area. When they were barely 500 meters from the hotel, a bike borne person approached them and molested them before fleeing.

The incident was reported to Australian women's team's security officer Danny Simmons, who contacted the local security liaison officers and a first information report (FIR) was registered. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Aqeel alias Naitra has now been arrested.

For the unversed, the Australian team was in Indore to play a World Cup match against South Africa.

"The Security officers of the women's Australian Cricket Team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour. An FIR was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation," Additional DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya told news agency ANI. "He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS."

Opposition attacks Madhya Pradesh government

The incident has caused a political storm in India, with the opposition questioning the Madhya Pradesh government over it. In an X post, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called the incident disgraceful and condemned it. "We boast about economic growth, but we continue to fail to provide safe spaces for women. What a shameful act," she said.

Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit chief Jitu Patwari also attacked the state government, saying the law and order situation has completely deteriorated under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. "Such filth cannot be ignored at any cost in the country's cleanest city!" he said in Hindi.

Also Read - Two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore ahead of World Cup clash; accused arrested