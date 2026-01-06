Jyotiraditya Scindia's son suffers chest injury as his car halts suddenly, CT scan conducted in hospital Mahanaryaman Scindia was injured in Shivpuri after a sudden stop caused him to hit his chest while waving from a car sunroof. He was taken to the district hospital, examined with ECG and X-ray tests and discharged once stable.

Shivpuri:

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia sustained a chest injury after the driver of his car applied sudden brakes in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. Officials said he was greeting supporters while standing through the car's sunroof when the vehicle abruptly stopped on Monday, causing him to jerk forward and hurt his chest.

District medical and health officer Sanjay Risheshwar said, "As he was experiencing pain, he was rushed to the Shivpuri district hospital for examination and was discharged after 40 minutes," as per news agency PTI. Doctors diagnosed a muscular injury, provided medication and advised him to wear a belt for support. A second medical check-up has been scheduled on Tuesday.

Tests conducted, condition stable

According to officials, Mahanaryaman initially felt no discomfort but later experienced chest pain following which he was taken to the hospital. Doctors conducted an ECG, X-ray and other examinations before keeping him under observation. He was discharged once his condition stabilised.

Visit to youth event before incident

Mahanaryaman, who heads the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, was in Shivpuri to attend a youth conference in the Kolaras assembly constituency. He also visited a cricket tournament at a college ground. The incident occurred while he was waving at supporters from the sunroof during his visit.

ALSO READ: Karnataka accident: 15 injured as speeding truck rams KSRTC bus in Udupi, two critical in hospital