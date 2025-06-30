'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan': A mass movement for water conservation, says CM Mohan Yadav The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan in Madhya Pradesh has evolved into a powerful people-driven movement, achieving record water conservation milestones and reviving traditional water bodies and heritage sites.

Bhopal:

What began as a state-led initiative has now transformed into a people-powered movement for water conservation in Madhya Pradesh. The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, launched on March 30, 2025, from the banks of the sacred Shipra River in Ujjain, has achieved significant milestones in just 90 days, with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav hailing it as a transformative campaign driven by public participation and cultural pride.

Inspired by ancient wisdom and modern leadership

Quoting the Ramcharitmanas and drawing from Vedic literature, CM Mohan Yadav emphasised that water has always been central to Indian civilisation. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Catch the Rain’ and Mission LiFE campaigns, the state-level programme aimed at not just conserving water but rejuvenating traditional water bodies and instilling long-term ecological responsibility.

Record-breaking water structures and community participation

One of the standout achievements came from Khandwa district, which constructed over 1.29 lakh water conservation structures, leading the nation in groundwater recharge efforts. Across the state, over 83,000 farm ponds were built using AI-based planning tools like SIPRI software, enabling farmers to increase crop yield and reduce water dependency.

Reviving rivers and historical stepwells

The campaign also targeted the rejuvenation of 145 river sources, including major rivers like Narmada, Shipra, and Tapti. Alongside ecological efforts, heritage conservation played a key role. More than 2,000 historic stepwells (baoris) were revived, including the Holkar-era stepwell built by Ahilyabai Holkar, reinstating cultural pride and architectural legacy through the Baori Utsav.

Youth power: 2.3 lakh jaldoots mobilised

Responding to the PM’s call to create ‘Jal Sainiks’, over 2.3 lakh youth volunteers were mobilised as ‘Jaldoots’ and ‘Amrit Mitras’. These water warriors will continue to champion water conservation in local communities.

Water dialogues and technological interventions

A unique feature of the campaign was the organisation of 812 'Pani Chaupals' in villages where over 1.5 lakh farmers gathered to share and learn traditional and modern water-saving techniques. AI dashboards and real-time monitoring ensured transparency and accelerated progress.

Future roadmap: From water to green cover

With the success of Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, the government now plans to launch a statewide plantation drive to protect water sources and enhance green cover. Plans for the Reuse Water Portal, the state’s first, are also underway to promote the reuse and recycling of water.

A cultural and environmental reaffirmation

"This campaign is not just about water. It’s about reclaiming our roots, and traditions, and ensuring the future," said Dr. Mohan Yadav. He added that the collaboration between citizens and government has shown that collective will can turn any mission into a movement.

As Madhya Pradesh moves forward, it sets a model for the nation, proving that preserving every drop of water is both a cultural duty and an environmental necessity.