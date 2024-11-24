IPS Officer Kailash Makwana appointed new DGP of Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPS Officer Kailash Makwana

Madhya Pradesh DGP: Senior IPS officer Kailash Makwana has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh. Makwana will succeed Sudhir Saxena, the current DGP, who is set to retire on November 30. Makwana is scheduled to officially take over the post on December 1.

The Home Department announced Makwana's appointment as the new DGP of Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday night, shortly after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav left for an overseas visit.

A meeting of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held in Delhi on November 21 to decide the name of the new DGP for Madhya Pradesh. After thorough discussions, Kailash Makwana was selected for the prestigious post of DGP.

Makwana is a 1988 batch IPS

Kailash Makwana, a 1988 batch IPS officer, who is set to take over as the new DGP of Madhya Pradesh, has served as the Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation. Over the course of his career, Makwana has been transferred seven times between 2019 and 2022.

Makwana holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (BE) from Bhopal and a Master’s degree in Technology (MTech) from Delhi IIT. He has also served as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Durg and Morena.

