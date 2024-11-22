Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to embark on 6-day UK-Germany tour to attract global investment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is set to embark on a crucial 6-day foreign tour from November 24 to November 30, aiming to boost industrial development and attract global investment to the state. The visit to the United Kingdom and Germany follows a series of successful roadshows and industry conclaves held across India, including major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Kolkata, as well as regional conclaves in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, and Rewa.

Yadav's international tour is expected to elevate Madhya Pradesh's position as an investment hub, with the state looking to increase its industrial growth and create a conducive environment for businesses. This visit comes after the successful promotion of the state's investment opportunities within India and aims to extend these efforts to an international audience, thereby positioning Madhya Pradesh on the global economic map.

Focus on industrial growth and investment opportunities

The visit is seen as a pivotal step in strengthening Madhya Pradesh's economic future, with CM Yadav looking to attract investments in key sectors such as electric vehicles, automotive, education, renewable energy, and food processing. He will meet with industrialists, government officials, and business leaders across both the UK and Germany to discuss potential collaborations and investment prospects. The Chief Minister's trip is expected to boost investor confidence, making it easier to foster partnerships and facilitate industrial growth in the state.

UK leg of the tour

Yadav will begin his tour on November 24, flying from Bhopal to London, where he is scheduled to arrive by 8:00 pm. On November 25, he will visit the British Parliament in Westminster, followed by a tour of King's Cross and redevelopment sites. In the evening, he will attend a dinner organised by the NRI group "Friends of Madhya Pradesh," which will see participation from over 400 NRIs.

On November 26, Yadav will engage in a high-level discussion with industrialists and the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami, over breakfast. Later, he will lead an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, attended by around 120 participants. The Chief Minister will also participate in roundtable meetings focusing on sectors like electric vehicles, renewable energy, and food processing.

On November 27, Yadav will visit Warwick University to meet with the Dean and researchers of the Warwick Manufacturing Group, before travelling to Birmingham for the next leg of his trip.

Germany visit: Strengthening ties with the industrial sector

From November 28 to 29, the Chief Minister will head to Germany, starting with a visit to Munich. During this segment, he will hold discussions with leaders from the Bavaria state government and the Consul General of India in Munich. Yadav is also scheduled to visit SFC Energy and participate in a luncheon hosted by the Baerlocher Group. An interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh will follow, with participation from CII, Invest India, and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

One of the key highlights of this visit will be Yadav's meeting with around 100 members of the "Friends of MP" group. He will also engage in one-on-one meetings with industry representatives to discuss specific investment opportunities.

On November 29, Yadav will visit the LAPP Group factory in Stuttgart, where he will meet with officials to discuss potential industrial collaborations. A roundtable meeting with about 20 industry representatives will be held to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav will also visit the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, one of Germany's largest museums, which houses over 11 million objects, including ancient fossils and dinosaur remains. The visit to the museum will be a cultural highlight before the Chief Minister departs for Frankfurt and eventually returns to New Delhi on the evening of November 30.

A major step towards economic prosperity

This foreign tour is seen as a key step in Yadav's vision to transform Madhya Pradesh into a major industrial powerhouse. By engaging with international stakeholders and promoting the state's business-friendly policies, Yadav hopes to secure both short-term investments and long-term industrial partnerships that will significantly contribute to the state's economic growth.

With the state government's ongoing efforts to boost industrial development and create a favourable investment climate, this visit is expected to lay the groundwork for future collaborations and further enhance Madhya Pradesh's global economic standing. The strategic nature of the tour is designed to bring both immediate and sustained benefits to the state, helping to realise CM Yadav's goal of making Madhya Pradesh a leading industrial hub by 2025.