Madhya Pradesh bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes to Budhni, Vijaypur assembly seats underway

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: The counting of votes for the bypolls for the bypolls to Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress eyeing victory.

The bypoll to Vijaypur seat in Sheopur district was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat joined the BJP and was made minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet. The bypoll to Budhni seat is required since MLA and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected to the Lok Sabha and is now Union agriculture minister.

Voter turnouts of 77.85 per cent and 77.32 per cent were recorded till 6 pm in byelections in Vijaypur and Budhni assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

In the Budhni bypoll, the BJP had fielded former Vidisha MP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan loyalist Ramakant Bhargava, who contested against Congress' former state minister Rajkumar Patel. Meanwhile, in the Vijaypur bypoll, BJP's Ram Niwas Rawat was up against Congress’ senior tribal leader Mukesh Malhotra.

Budhni and Vijaypur assembly constituencies

Budhni is the constituency number 156 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh Sehore district. It is one of the Assembly seats that make up the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. The Budhni Assembly constituency is a General seat.

In 2023 assembly elections,former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the seat by a huge margin. As per the Election Commission, Chouhan garnered a total of 1,64,951 votes and defeated his rival and Congress candidate Vikram Mastal Sharma by a margin of 10,4974 votes.

Vijaypur is the constituency number 2 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh Sheopur district. It is one of the Assembly seats that make up the Morena Lok Sabha constituency. The Vijaypur Assembly constituency is a General seat.