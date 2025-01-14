Have 4 children, get Rs 1 lakh: Madhya Pradesh Brahmin board chief to young couples

Follow us on Image Source : X Madhya Pradesh Brahmin board chief Pandit Vishnu Rajoria

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, the president of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board, on Sunday announced to pay Rs 1 lakh as reward to the Brahmin community couples who produce four children. Addressing an event in Indore, Rajoria said it was important for Brahmin couples to have four children to "protect Sanatana Dharma".

Video sparked row

The video of Rajoria's statement went viral on social media and drew massive criticism. In the video, he is also questioning the increase in the population of "non-Hindus" and asserted it was "because we have almost stopped paying attention to our family". The population of "heretics" is increasing rapidly, Rajoria further claimed.

"I request you all that you should have at least four (children). Those who have four children in the Sanadhya community will be rewarded with Rs one lakh by the Parshuram Kalyan Board. It will be given by the board president of the time," Rajoria said at the event.

Will arrange the money personally

After the video drew massive attention, Rajoria asserted the BJP government in the state has not started any scheme to this effect. He said he will arrange the prize money in his own capacity or through social support.

"A total of 58 couple got married at Sunday's event. I had made the announcement of Rs 1 lakh reward for couple having four children," Rajoria said.

