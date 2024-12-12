Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Gwalior: Canteen owner bites ear of Pushpa 2 viewer during interval over food bill dispute, FIR registered

A canteen owner at a theatre screening Pushpa 2 movie in Gwalior allegedly bit the ear of a man over a payment dispute during the interval of the film. The police filed an FIR against three persons, including the canteen owner.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Gwalior Published : Dec 12, 2024 14:01 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 14:02 IST
Image Source : X Gwalior police files an FIR over ear biting incident

A theatre canteen owner was booked in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly biting the ear of a man over a dispute on settling the bill for snacks during a screening of Pushpa 2 movie. 

Police on Wednesday said the incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, Shabbir, went to the canteen of Kailash Talkies in the Inderganj area during the movie interval to buy food.

According to police, a heated argument broke out between the victim - Shabbir - and the canteen owner Raju, who accused the former of not paying money.

The heated exchange escalated into a fight with Raju and his three associates thrashing Shabbir. An FIR was registered against the canteen owner for assaulting the viewer. 

Additional SP Niranjan Sharma said the argument over the payment of food items, led to physical assault in which the owner bit one ear of Shabbir.

"The canteen owner and his three associates allegedly beat Shabbir and also bit his ear while threatening to kill him," Sharma said.

The victim filed a complaint with police on Monday. A case was registered against three persons on Tuesday based on Shabbir's medical report, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. Nobody has been arrested so far.

(With PTI inputs)

