The Gandhian style! NSUI workers outside Nishikant Dubey's residence, BJP MP offers them sweets | VIDEO

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 11:18 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 11:30 IST
Nishikant Dubey
Image Source : PTI Nishikant Dubey

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has been targeting leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and seeking to link him to a US-based multi-billionaire resulting in an uproar in the Lok Sabha. 

 In a unique protest outside the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers gave him a rose flower. MP Nishikant Dubey offered sweets to them. On protest by NSUI workers outside his residence, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "...These people are confused, it means that they are being misled by someone. Today they are in NSUI, tomorrow they will become workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. I will bring all these people to Yuva Morcha..." He further added, "I am getting zero hour for the last 4 days. The opposition is not allowing me to speak..."

