Four women dead, 26 injured after tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur

Sheopur:

At least four women were killed on the spot, and 26 others were injured, several of them seriously, after a speeding tractor-trolley overturned in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 8:30 pm near Khitrapal village under the Vijaypur police station limits, about 145 km from the district headquarters, an official added.

The deceased have been identified as Saroj Gurjar (35), Sunaina Gurjar (27), Seema Gurjar (35), and Geeta Rao (52).

"Members of the Gurjar community from Ghughas village in Veerpur were travelling to Parvati Baroda to attend a religious ceremony. A large number of women, men and children were in the vehicle. Several of the injured are in serious condition," the official said.

He said initial rescue efforts were helmed by those in the vicinity, who pulled out persons trapped underneath the overturned vehicle.

"Ambulances shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Administrative officials reached the spot soon after the incident. Former MP forest minister Ramniwas Rawat and police personnel are monitoring the situation," he added.

Five killed, one injured after truck runs over stranded group

Earlier on April 12, five men lost their lives, and one person was injured after a speeding truck hit them on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The accident took place around 1 am on the Jabalpur–Amarkantak National Highway, near Kikratalaab village under the limits of Gadasarai police station.

The group was returning home in a pickup vehicle when the incident occurred.

According to police, the vehicle suffered a tyre puncture. The driver stopped and got down to replace it, and the passengers also stepped out onto the road. "A speeding truck ran over them. The driver told us he dozed off and could not see the victims," Dindori Superintendent of Police Vahni Singh told PTI.

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