Four dead, including infant, as truck hits autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi

In a tragic incident, at least four people lost their lives, and four others were injured after a speeding truck hits an autorickshaw in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the information released, the accident occurred at Baniyadol village under Churhat police station limits around 1 pm on Tuesday (November 19). The authorities stated, the collision killed three people on the spot, while a four-month-old infant succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

"A speeding truck hit an autorickshaw, killing three people on the spot, while a four-month-old girl died in a hospital," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neelesh Sharma.

"The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. An investigation is underway to apprehend the accused," he added.

About the deceased and injured

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the incident, the police revealed over the identified the deceased. They stated, Premwati Tiwari (55), her daughter Sita Mishra (32), her nephew Bhole Tiwari (22), and an infant, Mandvi Singh lost their lives during the tragic incident. Further, regarding the injured, authorities stated that three of the four injured individuals are being treated at the district hospital in Sidhi. The fourth person, who sustained severe injuries, has been referred to a medical college-cum-hospital in Rewa.

(With inputs from PTI)