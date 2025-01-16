CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate 28 industrial units during Regional Industry Conclave in Shahdol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will take part in the Regional Industry Conclave at the University Institute of Technology campus in Shahdol on Thursday. More than 4,000 participants and more than 2,000 industrialists will attend the event.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Pujan of 28 industrial units during the conclave, which will have an investment of Rs 570 crore and will create 2,600 employment opportunities. Along with this, Torrent Power is to invest Rs 18,000 crore for a 1600 MW thermal plant.

CM to hold one-to-one discussions with industrialists

At the event, Chief Minister Yadav will hold one-to-one discussions with leading industrialists of the country and three sectoral sessions will also be organised with investors, which will accelerate industrial development in Shahdol.

CM Mohan Yadav said earlier that Shahdol is a land of immense possibilities in the industrial sector. He added that regional industries will get a boost with cooperation and partnership. The development of mineral industry, solar energy and tourism is being focused in the conclave.

Many industry stalwarts to be part of conclave

Over 40 big industrialists including Torrent Power's Executive Director Prakash Sajnani, ACCL's Managing Director Harish Dohan, Sharda Energy Limited's Chairman, Bajrang Power Limited, Orient Paper Mill's GM are expected to attend the Regional Industry Conclave.

Apart from this, hundreds of other industrialists have registered online for the event. According to reports, there will be seminars on agriculture and tourism during the event and an exhibition of various departments will also be held.