Bhopal power cuts: Several areas of city to face disruptions at different times on March 10 | Check schedule Bhopal is set to witness a power outage for the second consecutive day on March 10. Several areas will face power disruptions at different times.

The residents of Bhopal will face power supply disruption on Monday (March 10), as per FPJ. The power company has announced the outage due to maintenance work. Different areas of the Madhya Pradesh capital city will face power outages at different times. The power cut was announced after several areas of the city faced similar cuts on Sunday.

The supply, however, could be resumed before the stipulated time in case the maintenance work is completed early. Here is the list of affected areas and the time of outages: