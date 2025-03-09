Bhopal power cuts: Several areas of city to face disruptions at different times on March 10 | Check schedule

The residents of Bhopal will face power supply disruption on Monday (March 10), as per FPJ. The power company has announced the outage due to maintenance work. Different areas of the Madhya Pradesh capital city will face power outages at different times. The power cut was announced after several areas of the city faced similar cuts on Sunday.
The supply, however, could be resumed before the stipulated time in case the maintenance work is completed early. Here is the list of affected areas and the time of outages:
- The power supply in Nagarjun, Nirmal Nagar, and other nearby areas will remain disrupted from 09:00 am to 04:00 am.
- These areas, including the Post Office, Model School, Rangmahal Talkies, SBI, BSNL, CTO, Danish Kunj, Gurudwara, Sangeet Cinema, and nearby areas, will face power cuts between 10 am and 2 pm.
- Similarly, Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Sam College, J.K. Resort, Navjyoti ITI, AVM College, Matin Miya Farm House, Dr. Veterinary, Agio Logistic, Dobra School, Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, Karond Square, CIAE Nabibagh, Nishatpura Thana, and Van Smriti and nearby areas will face disruptions between 10:00 am to 04:00 pm.
- Meanwhile, Swata Complex, Dana Pani, Gulmohar, DK Gold, Basant Kunj, and nearby areas will see power outages from 12:00 pm to 01:00 pm.
- The power supply will remain disrupted in Barkheda Pathani, 3C Sector, Narendra Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and nearby areas between 05:00 pm and 06:00 pm.
- While Badwai and nearby areas will see power cuts from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm, areas including Hanuman Mandir Teela, Gangour ki Bawadi, Nanhi Bee Masjid, Old Naka Quazi Camp will face disruption between 07:00 am to 08:00 am
- Between 12 pm and 2 pm, MPEB Colony Kolar Fiza, BDA Kolar Fiza, Housing Board Kolar Fiza, Dena Bank, Akansha Complex, Amit Medico, Idgah Filter Plant, Maruti Showroom, VIP Guest House, and nearby areas will face power cuts.