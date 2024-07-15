Bhojshala dispute: ASI submits 2,000-page survey report | Check details of findings

Follow us on Image Source : X Disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)'s scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex which was submitted Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court reportedly revealed that there were 97 statues, including 37 Hindu deities inside the complex. The medieval-era structure which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own is located in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The ASI began surveying the disputed complex on March 22 which ended recently. The HC will hear the case on July 22.

On July 4, the HC ordered the ASI to present by July 15 the complete report of the nearly three-month-long survey on the premises of the disputed 11th-century monument, the subject of a wrangle between Hindus and Muslims.

The HC on March 11 ordered the ASI, the country's premier agency for archaeological research and protection of cultural heritage, to conduct a scientific survey of the complex on an application by 'Hindu Front for Justice'.

Here are highlights of the purported findings

The scientific survey conducted in a radius of 500 meters

97 idols have been found in Bhojshala and 37 of these are of Hindu deities

The rest of the idols are of other things related to Hinduism

Statues of Goddess Saraswati, lord Hanuman, lord Shiva, lord Ganesha, lord Krishna, lord Brahma and Vasuki Naag were found

Structure of wall in the rear part of the sanctum sanctorum

Locked room under the stairs

Stones with Sanatani figures found

Figures of Om Namah Shivaya and Sita-Ram found

31 coins of silver, copper and steel found

Apart from these idols, there are many such findings in the report, which prove that Bhojshala was a temple

Matter reaches Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider listing a plea against a "scientific survey" of "Bhojshala". A petition was filed in the top court by the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society challenging the March 11 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for a "scientific survey" of the shrine to ascertain it belonged to which community.

In its March 11 order, the high court order had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a survey of the Bhojshala complex within six weeks.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti agreed to consider listing the matter after advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindu petitioners, submitted that the ASI has already filed its report.

Special arrengment for puja and namaz

Under an arrangement devised by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja on the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

On April 1, the top court had refused to stay a scientific survey of Bhojshala, an ASI-protected 11th-century monument.

(With agencies inputs)

