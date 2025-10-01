27 illegal madrasas under scanner in Madhya Pradesh for alleged conversion racket, NHRC seeks report The NHRC has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government following allegations that 27 madrasas are involved in the forced religious conversion of 556 Hindu children. The commission has demanded a report within 15 days.

Bhopal:

A major controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after allegations surfaced that more than 500 Hindu children were being forced to study the Quran and pressured to convert to Islam in several illegal madrasas in the state. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the matter and has sought a detailed report from the state government within 15 days. According to complaints, several madrasas in the state are allegedly compelling non-Muslim children to study the Quran while creating pressure to adopt Islam.

NHRC, acting on these allegations, has directed the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department to conduct an inquiry. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo confirmed that the commission received a complaint on September 26, claiming the existence of an organised religious conversion racket in Madhya Pradesh.

How were non-Muslim children admitted to Madrasas?

The NHRC has raised serious questions about the admission of non-Muslim children in madrasas operating without government approval. Districts including Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone and Parasia have been specifically identified. The commission pointed out that as per the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and Article 28(3) of the Constitution, imparting religious education without approval is prohibited. It has instructed the government to immediately remove such children from these institutions and register FIRs against unapproved madrasas.

Alleged racket targeting Hindu children

The complaint received by the NHRC alleged that a total of 27 madrasas across Madhya Pradesh are part of the racket. These madrasas are accused of targeting 556 Hindu children and subjecting them to religious indoctrination. The matter has triggered a strong debate in the state with demands for strict action against those responsible.

