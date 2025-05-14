UP govt cracks down on illegal religious structures near Nepal border, 225 madrasas, 30 mosques demolished The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised religious structures near the Nepal border, demolishing 225 madrasas, 30 mosques, 25 mazars, and six Eidgahs. Recent demolitions include madrasas in Maharajganj’s Pharenda tehsil and structures in Shravasti and Bahraich.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on illegal religious structures in districts bordering Nepal, targeting unauthorised madrasas, mosques, mazars, and Eidgahs. So far, 225 madrasas, 30 mosques, 25 mazars, and six Eidgahs have been demolished as part of this drive, according to official sources.

On Wednesday, two illegal structures in Maharajganj and one each in Shravasti and Bahraich were brought down as part of this ongoing campaign. The drive is being conducted under the direct orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , who has called for strict action against unauthorised religious constructions in border areas.

Districts along the India-Nepal border, including Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Pilibhit, have seen increased bulldozer action against illegal encroachments on government land. On Wednesday, two illegal madrasas were demolished in Semrahni and Jugouli villages in Maharajganj’s Pharenda tehsil, while unauthorized religious structures were also removed in Shravasti’s Bhinga tehsil and Bahraich's forest area.

Breakdown of demolitions by district:

District Madrasas Mosques Mazars Eidgahs Maharajganj 29 09 07 01 Siddharthnagar 35 09 00 00 Balrampur 30 00 10 01 Shravasti 110 01 05 02 Bahraich 13 08 02 01 Lakhimpur Kheri 08 02 01 01 Pilibhit 00 01 00 00 Total 225 30 25 06

With ongoing operations to clear encroachments, the state government has made it clear that it will not tolerate unauthorised structures, especially in sensitive border regions. The crackdown is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with land laws and curb potential security risks in these areas.