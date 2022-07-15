Vastu Tips: Worried about career? Place a picture of running horse at home for success

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INFANTE_PURA_RAZA_ESPANOLA running horse

In today's Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about how putting up a picture or painting of a running horse at home brings positivity. It is also believed that Horse painting in your home leads to financial stability in your life. To get success and progress in life, if some measures given in Vastu Shastra are adopted, then your hard work will easily be paid off. You will always be moving forward in your life. That is why today we are talking about putting a picture or statue of running horses at home or office.

If you need the motivation to move ahead in life, then definitely put a picture of running horses in the house as it is a symbol of power and energy. Laziness goes away on seeing the picture of a horse and positive energy is there. That's why by putting a picture of a horse, we also get excited to run and succeed in the race of life.

But the direction of its running also matters a lot. So whatever picture you put, keep in mind that the horses are running in the front.