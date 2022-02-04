Friday, February 04, 2022
     
  34 States in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate: Ministry of Health on COVID19 situation
Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while opening and closing windows

Today's Vastu Tips: Windows making sound while opening and closing them is also not considered good.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2022 7:04 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FREEPIK

Representative image

According to Vastu Shastra, the way the window opens and closes is also very important in maintaining the happiness and peace of the house. The windows should always be made in such a way that they open inside the house and not towards the outside.

It is also not considered good when windows make sounds while opening and closing them. It has an effect on the happiness and peace of the house and due to this, the attention of the family members is disturbed, so if there is any such problem in the windows, then get it fixed immediately.

