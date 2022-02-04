Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while opening and closing windows

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

According to Vastu Shastra, the way the window opens and closes is also very important in maintaining the happiness and peace of the house. The windows should always be made in such a way that they open inside the house and not towards the outside.

It is also not considered good when windows make sounds while opening and closing them. It has an effect on the happiness and peace of the house and due to this, the attention of the family members is disturbed, so if there is any such problem in the windows, then get it fixed immediately.