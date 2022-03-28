Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Salt can be helpful in solving fights between husband and wife. Know how

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the remedies to avoid home troubles. According to Vastu Shastra, salt can prove to be very effective to avoid minor disputes in the house. Apart from this, it can even help in removing the rift between husband and wife. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash how this salt can establish peace in the house.

Keep a piece of rock salt or standing salt in one corner of the bedroom and let this piece remain in that corner for a whole month. After a month, remove the old salt piece and keep the new piece.

By doing this, there will be peace in the house and small disputes will be less.

On the other hand, the mental disturbance will end, as well as negativity will also go away.