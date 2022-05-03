Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Know why one should not have feet towards the East direction while sleeping

Vastu Tips: Directions have special importance in Vastu Shastra. Today we will talk about sleeping with your head facing east and west. According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to sleep with your head in the east direction, while one should never sleep with the feet towards the east, that is, with the head in the west. Sleeping with the head in the east, that is, the feet in the west, is good for health, because the sun emerges from the east and its first rays are visible only in the east.

Therefore, by sleeping with your head in this direction, the first ray of morning comes on your head and new energy is transmitted inside you.

On the other hand, sleeping with your feet in the east direction does not allow proper energy to reach your brain. Along with this, you insult the Sun God while sleeping with your feet. This was the discussion in Vastu Shastra about sleeping with head in east and west direction.

