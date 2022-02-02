Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: Know why constructing windows in South direction is inauspicious

If you make a window in the South direction, then it has a detrimental effect on the members of the house because this direction is full of negativity.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2022 7:23 IST
In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about constructing a window in the South direction. According to Vastu Shastra, is it considered inauspicious to have a window in the south direction. Know why the windows of your house or office should not be built in this direction. The south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama, that is, the god of death, so this direction is called inauspicious. 

If you make a window in this direction, then it has a detrimental effect on the members of the house because this direction is full of negativity. However, if your house already has a window in the south direction or your new house is south facing and it is your compulsion to make a window in the same direction, then a solution has been given in Vastu Shastra for this. Acharya states the remedy which includes putting thick curtains on the windows.

