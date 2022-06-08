Vastu Tips: Know how many rods are considered good in a wind chime

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CATEZAYONSCLAY wind chime

If you want the luck of your home or shop should always be good and the stars of your luck is always high, then the right rod wind chime should be chosen. It is best to use 7 or 8 rod wind chime to drive away bad luck and bring good luck. On the other hand, if you want to install a wind chime in the bedroom of the house, then buy the one with 9 rods. Due to this love, respect and affection remains between the two couples. Good understanding will remain in both.

A wind chime should be installed near the window in the bedroom. On the other hand, if there are doors of three rooms in the same line in your home or office, then you can install a 5-rod wind chime on the door of the middle room. By doing this, the whole place will be saved from negativity.