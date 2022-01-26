Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TELLINGTIMEWITHTONY Vastu Tips: Keeping wrist watch under the pillow while sleeping gives negative effects

Many people are very fond of wrist watches. They have a collection of different watches and wear them according to their outfit. Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the watch worn on the wrist. It is generally seen that people sleep by wearing their watch and keeping their hand under their pillow while sleeping, but according to Vastu Shastra, the watch should never be kept under the pillow.

Sleeping with a watch under the pillow, not only disturbs sleep, but the electromagnetic waves emanating from it also have a bad effect on our mind and heart. Due to these waves, negative energy is created in the whole room which disturbs your peace of mind and creates tension. At the same time, it makes your ideology negative.