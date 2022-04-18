Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Don't build toilets in the north direction. Know the disadvantages

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the construction of toilets in the north direction. The lord of north direction is Kubera. The construction of a toilet in the north direction of the house is definitely harmful. Due to this the central density of man is scattered. Decreased ability to make independent decisions. Life does not remain clean and free. There is a problem in making good use of the money received and some person keeps getting sick in the house. There may be an ear infection. Diseases arising out of fear surround man.

If for some reason the toilet has to be built in the north direction, then the pit should be shifted to the north-west. The wall of the toilet should be painted black. Try not to use the toilet between 11 to 1 night and keep white real or fake flowers in a white metal pot in the north direction in every season.

Hope you will definitely benefit by adopting these Vastu tips.