Vastu Tips: Choose THIS direction for hotel stairs and lift for more profit

It is said that everything related to man is influenced by Vastu Shastra. Whether it is home or business, Vastu Shastra plays an important role in everyone's life. Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the direction of the stairs and lift in the hotel. Be it in the city or in the village, most of the hotels are multi-storeyed. Therefore, stairs and lifts have to be installed in hotels.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to choose the south, west or southeast angle for the stairs in the hotel.

If you are building curved stairs, then keep in mind that the direction of the stairs should be in the clockwise direction, that is, from east to south, south to west, west to north and north to east, the stairs should be rotated only.

Apart from this, South, West or South-West direction should be chosen for lift also.