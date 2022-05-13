Vastu Tips: Always remove dry flowers from the temple to avoid negative energy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips for your temple

Vastu Tips: In Vastu Shastra, let's discuss the importance of flowers. Flowers are very dear to God. Whether at home or office, flowers are definitely offered to God while we worship. In the morning, along with bhog, everyone also offers fresh flowers in the temple of God, but here it is very important to take care of a few things. Some people offer flowers to God in the temple, but forget to remove them.

According to Vastu Shastra, the flowers offered in the temple in the morning should be removed from the temple after evening, because by the evening they dry up and look bad, as well as their fragrance goes away by evening. From the point of view of Vastu, it is not good to have dry or withered flowers. Due to this, negative energy comes into the house and there is an atmosphere of tension in the house. One gets angry at the sight of dried flowers. Therefore, in the evening, remove the flowers from the temple.