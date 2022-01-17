Vastu Tips: Advantages and disadvantages of getting red color in igneous angle of your house

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Red color can be done in the igneous angle of the house? If yes, what are its benefits and if not, why? The element of the South-East direction is wood and the element of red colour is fire. Fire and wood seem to be interdependent, but the only truth between the two is that fire burns wood. In other words, wood will get destroyed, burn, turn into ashes as soon as it is joined by fire.

If we use red colour in the igneous angle, then the red colour will get the energy of the elements associated with the igneous angle on itself and the elements associated with the igneous angle, ie business and development, the life of the elder daughter will all be affected and by the direction of red. There will be expenses for the relevant element. The direction of red colour is South, which is related to Yash and Kirti. It is related to middle daughter. The interest of the elder daughter will be suppressed because of the middle daughter, so red colour can be used in very limited quantity in the south-east direction. Try not to use it.