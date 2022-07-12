Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu Shastra: Installing mirror in dining area will change your fate; know its effect

Vastu Shastra: Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether putting a mirror in the dining area of the house is auspicious or inauspicious. What kind of effect does this have on the house?

Home is such a place where when a person returns home after working the whole day, he feels very relaxed. The belongings of the house and the people of the house removes all your tiredness in an instant. But what if you return home and you don't find that comfort and belonging? Have you ever wondered why this happens? According to Vastu Shastra, everything has its place. The mirrors installed in such houses also have their own separate place.

There is hardly any house in which there is no mirror. In today's era, people decorate their homes with beautiful mirrors. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about putting a mirror in the dining area. It is considered very good to have a mirror in the dining room. If it is bigger in size then it is considered even better. Large mirrors on the wall of the dining area are wonderful sources of energy.