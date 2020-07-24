Vastu tips: White color symbolizes simplicity, know the meaning of different colors

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROSENOTES White color symbolizes simplicity, know the meaning of different colors

In vastu shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash shares the meaning of different colors and their importance. He shares about the color blue which is said to be a symbol of spiritual peace. It is also helpful in treating asthma, headache, tension and high blood pressure. On the other hand, the purple color reduces sadness and black color increases loneliness.

Talking about white color, it is a symbol of peace, simplicity and purity. The orange color increases the ambition and self-respect, while the brown color reflects fairness.

Earlier, Acharya Indu Prakash shared that the yellow color symbolizes gravity. It enhances the intellectual ability and this color is beneficial in arthritis. At the same time, green color is a symbol of calm tendency and happiness. This color is also helpful in heart disease. Talking about red color, it is a stimulating color and is helpful in keeping low blood pressure right. While pink color reduces physical problems. This color is considered helpful in weakness and constipation.

