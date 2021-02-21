Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RKMARBLESINDIA Vastu Tips: Use THIS colored marble flooring to get happiness & peace at home

Vastu Shastra encourages us to take special care of everything in the house. Whether it is design, color, or direction of something. In the same way, there is a lot of information given about the flooring of the house in Vastu Shastra. Today Acharya Indu Prakash tells us what type of flooring we should do in our houses for our benefit. If the color of the walls of your house is dark, then you should choose white or off-white marble for the floor in your house.

This not only creates a good color balance at home but also prevents many types of losses and promotes prosperity. Do not use dark or printed carpets at home. This increases the flow of negative energy in the house and also hinders the happiness and peace of the house. Therefore, use light-colored marble for the floor.