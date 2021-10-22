Vastu Tips: Use red marble stone for floors in south direction, it will be auspicious

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIALOVISOLO Representative image

According to Vastu Shastra, the south direction is related to the colour red. Therefore, it will be better for you to use red coloured marble for floors in this direction. But if someone does not like this colour or does not want to use red colour for the floors, then there is a solution for this too.

You can use a little red colour as a design on the stone instead of using red coloured stone all over the floor. You will benefit greatly from this. Along with this, there is also another way to get the benefits related to this direction that instead of putting a red coloured stone in the south direction, you can also lay a red coloured carpet there. You will also get a lot of benefits from this.