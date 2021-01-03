Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while constructing basement in your house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BETTERBUILTBASEMENTS Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while constructing a basement in your house

In Vastu Shastra today let us know what are the things one should keep in mind while constructing a basement. By the way, it is considered inauspicious to build a basement in the house, but if you are getting it built then there are a few things you should remember. First of all, you may want to build the basement for any reason, but the basement should never be used for residence purposes because doing so adversely affects your health.

In addition, the roof of the basement should be made 9 to 10 feet high so that the basement is not completely underground and the windows should be made in the east direction towards the top so that the flow of light and air is maintained. It is good to get a pink or green color painted inside the basement, while black and red color should not be done at all.