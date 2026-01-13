Republic Day 2026: Delhi Airport closure to affect thousands of passengers; government issues NOTAM Delhi Police has intensified security measures across the national capital ahead of Republic Day. As part of these efforts, the police launched a citywide awareness programme under its Eyes and Ears Scheme on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will be suspended for a short period each day between January 21 and January 26 due to enhanced security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations. The temporary closures are expected to affect thousands of passengers, causing delays and changes to travel schedules of several airlines.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the government, all arrivals and departures will be stopped for nearly two-and-a-half hours daily. The restrictions will be in place to allow practice sessions, the dress rehearsal and the main Republic Day parade.

With the NOTAM released just eight days before the first shutdown, airlines are now under pressure to revise flight schedules.

What flyers should do in such situations?

If your flight is scheduled to depart from or arrive in Delhi on or after January 21 during the specified dates and times, you should immediately contact your airline. Make sure your correct mobile number and email address are updated with the airline so they can quickly inform you about any changes or cancellations.

If the flight is cancelled, airlines usually offer an alternative flight or a full refund. However, last-minute bookings can be expensive, so choosing an alternative option in advance.

It is important to note that airlines can make changes only after receiving a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions). Once the NOTAM is issued, they quickly adjust flight schedules, send IRROPS (Irregular Operations) messages, and coordinate with other airports.

Republic Day celebration in Delhi

Delhi Police has intensified security measures across the national capital ahead of Republic Day. As part of these efforts, the police launched a citywide awareness programme under its Eyes and Ears Scheme on Sunday.

The initiative was designed to enhance community vigilance ahead of the national celebrations. Police officials engaged with citizens at various district police stations, metro units, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The outreach programme saw participation from a wide range of community stakeholders, including members of resident welfare associations (RWAs), market welfare associations (MWAs), hotel managers, car dealers, vendors, security personnel, and porters.