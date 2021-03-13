Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASTRONOMIA_PARA_PRINCIPIANTES Vastu Tips: Things related to these planets are enemies for Saturn, know how

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the planet Saturn in Vastu Shastra today. What is the relationship of Saturn with other planets, who is a friend, or enemy to Saturn, and things related to which planets can be placed with things related to Saturn, know about it here.

Acharya Indu Prakash states that Mercury and Venus are friends for Saturn, while Sun, Moon and Mars are the enemies for Saturn. This clearly means that you can keep things related to Mercury and Venus along with things related to Saturn.

Also, things related to Guru like yellow color, yellow lentils, saffron etc. can also be kept with Saturn related things, but by maintaining a distance. But keep in mind that you should avoid keeping things related to the Sun, Moon and Mars along with the things of Saturn. These three are the enemies for Saturn.