Vastu Tips: Study table should be placed in THIS direction to help your child focus better

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about how to keep the study table and bookshelf in the study room of your children. Choose the North-West corner for the table in the study room. This place should be kept clean. Also, a crystal globe should be kept on the study table. This will make the children more curious to learn new things and will also increase their concentration power.

The study table should not be kept fully stacked. Keep only essential books and a few essential items on it. Many people also make a shelf of books above the study table, but this should not be done. Due to this, the pressure of studies remains on the child, due to which he is not able to concentrate well. Instead, make a bookshelf, that is, a bookcase, away from the study table.