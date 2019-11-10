Vastu Tips: Storing drinking water in an earthen pot will keep you away from financial problems

In today's section of Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the importance of drinking water from an earthen pot in Indian homes. In village households, people still use a mud pot or vessels made of mud to store water and keep water cold, but in modern Indian homes, these handmade vessels have been replaced by refrigerated plastic water bottles.

These days, even kids don't like drinking water from earthen pots. You may or may not like storing water in earthen pots in your house, but according to Vastu Shastra, it is imperative to store water in a mud pot in one's house.

According to Vastu, keeping water-filled pot in your house keeps away financial troubles and you will never fall short of riches. Though 'surahi' is considered an ideal vessel, but if you can't find one, a small mud pot would also be okay. You have to keep in mind that the vessel should never be empty. Make sure to keep this vessel in the north direction in your house as the north is believed to be the direction of the God of water.