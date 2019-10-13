Vastu tips: Why south-facing windows are considered unlucky

Yesterday in our Vastu segment, we talked about the importance of building windows in the north direction of the house and why it is considered lucky.

Today we will be talking about windows in the south direction, why to avoid them and the impact of an already existing south-facing window in the house.

In Indian mythology, south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama, the god of death and hence windows opening in south direction are considered unlucky. If a window is built in this direction, it has a bad impact on the family members because of its association with negativity.

But, if your house already has a south-facing window or your new abode is south-facing, you can put heavy curtains on the window to get rid of the vastu-dosh.