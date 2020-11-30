Vastu Tips: Put yellow curtains in the south-west direction of your house to improve your family's health

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / LUXURYCURTAINSDESIGN Vastu Tip

In today's Vastu Shastra, know about the significance of yellow curtains in your house and how is it beneficial for you. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, if you put yellow coloured curtains in your home then make sure to place them in the south-west direction. As per Vastu Shastra, yellow is considered better for the south-west corner.

By putting yellow curtains in this direction, a person's overall health will be improved and there will be no deficiency of nutrients in his body. Also, it will help you get rid of stomach problems. Moreover, yellow curtains should be installed in the south-west direction of the mother's room this is because yellow color is also related to mother.