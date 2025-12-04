AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test Live Score: Starc gets two cheaply as Pope also departs; England two down early Australia vs England Live: England opted to bat first again after winning the toss, but the visitors ran into a rampaging Mitchell Starc, not for the first time. There were positive signs for England on the first morning of the Gabba Test and they will be keen to turn one around in the day-nighter.

Brisbane:

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Live Updates: England are up against Australia in the second Ashes Test and will aim to level the series, having lost the opening game in Perth inside just two days. The visitors have decided to bat first again and Australia dropped a selection bombshell, leaving out Nathan Lyon, only for the second time in a home Test match, while bringing in Josh Inglis and Michael Neser.

Mitchell Starc was rip-roaring with the new ball and proved yet again why he is such a devastating asset with the new ball, especially the pink one, taking his tally to 83 wickets in day-night Tests. England will have to dig deep to be able to get a competitive first-inning score and put Australia under pressure. It should be another enthralling Ashes day. Follow all the live updates-