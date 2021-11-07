Sunday, November 07, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Placing a pendulum clock on the wall brings positive atmosphere

Know which clock should you placed at your home to bring about a healthy and positive atmosphere according to Vastu Shastra.  

November 07, 2021
Vastu Tips: Placing a pendulum clock on the wall brings positive atmosphere

In Vastu Shastra, find out which clock should you install at your home to bring about a healthy atmosphere. Placing a pendulum clock on the wall of the house is beneficial. By installing a pendulum clock on the wall, time remains good and troubles are removed from life. The pendulum clock should be put in the drawing-room of the house. In addition, it is also necessary to have the correct size of the watch. 

According to Vastu Shastra, a clock with round, square, oval or eight and six arms should be installed. This increases positivity so keep in mind the size of the clock before you buy one.

