Vastu Tips: Place painting of seven horses in your house for better luck and positive energy

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the significance of the picture of seven horses. According to Vastu, if the picture of horses in the house is of seven horses instead of one, then it is even better. Seven number is considered auspicious in the scriptures. The number seven is universal and natural. The chariot of Sun God has seven horses which always seem to be moving. The colors of the rainbow are 7, there are seven sages in the sky, seven rounds in marriage, seven births, hence the number 7 is lucky.

Putting a picture of seven horses running on the seashore brings positive energy and it also increases the speed of your work. Along with home, you can put this picture in your office as well. This will prove to be very beneficial for the growth of your business.

