Vastu tips: Place a picture of horse in your house for better luck

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BUDDHAARTANDPAINTING Vastu tips: Place a picture of a horse in your house for better luck

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash how putting a picture of a horse in the house or office can benefit you. To get success and progress in life, if some measures given in Vastu Shastra are adopted, then your hard work will get paid off and you will always move forward in your life.

That is why today we are talking about putting a picture or statue of running horses at home or office. If you are worried about your career, if you feel that you are stuck in one place even after doing everything, if you need the motivation to move ahead in life, then definitely put a picture of horses running in the house.

The horse is a symbol of strength and energy. On seeing the picture of the horse, the laziness goes away and positive energy in flows, but keep in mind that the horse in the picture should be running and that too in the front. Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of your home or office by adopting these Vastu tips.

Also read: Vastu Tips: Do not keep a damaged mirror at home, here's why