Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Place Laughing Buddha at a height of 30 inches facing entrance door for maximum positivity

Laughing Buddha, as we all know, brings good luck, and abundance in one's life. Laughing Buddha is considered very auspicious in Vastu. Putting the statue of Buddha in a house or shop increases positivity and the chances of loss can be reduced. Yesterday, we talked in Vaastu Shastra about Laughing Buddha and today we will talk about it further. The statue of Laughing Buddha should be placed at a height of at least 30 inches in front of the main gate. The ideal height for placing Laughing Buddha should be more than 30 inches and less than 32 and a half inches.

The nose of the idol should be equal to the fingers of both the hands of the planet Swami, that is, at least eight fingers and the maximum height should be equal to one-and-a-quarter of the hand of the house owner. The face of the statue placed in front of the main gate should be in front of the main gate itself.

Keep in mind that the statue of Laughing Buddha should not be kept in the kitchen, dining room or bedroom. It should also not be worshiped