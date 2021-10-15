Vastu Tips: On Dussehra worship Aparajita Devi | Know right direction and puja vidhi

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

According to Vastu Shastra, Aparajita Devi is worshiped on the day of Dussehra. For this, in the northeast direction smear some cow dung on a clean land. Now, at the same place, draw a lotus flower with eight leaves from sandalwood. Aparajita Devi should be worshipped in the middle of this figure. While Jaya should be worshipped on the right side of the figure and Vijaya should be worshipped on the left side.\

On the other hand, if we talk about Shami worship, then Shami plant should be worshipped outside the village in the north-east direction. By doing this, there is no problem in travelling outside. If you want, you can also plant a Shami plant outside the house. Due to this negative energy will not be able to come inside the house.