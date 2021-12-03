Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Never purchase furniture on this day, it will have a bad effect

Know about furniture from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. Furniture has a special contribution in enhancing the beauty of the house and for this you also spend a lot of money. But sometimes expensive and designer furniture also becomes the cause of Vastu defects in our house.

Know which day will be auspicious for you to buy furniture or on which day you should buy wood for furniture and which day will be inauspicious for you to buy it.

Do not buy furniture or wood on Tuesday, Saturday and Amavasya. You can buy furniture on any day except these days. Apart from this, also keep in mind that the wood of which tree that furniture is made.

According to Vastu Shastra, only the wood of a tree with positive energy should be used. Sheesham, sandalwood, neem, Ashoka, teak, sal and Arjuna, all these give auspicious results.