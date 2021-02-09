Tuesday, February 09, 2021
     
In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some Vastu defects related to the North-East direction.

Published on: February 09, 2021
Vastu Tips: Mirror in the bedroom should be kept like this to avoid negative energy

In Vastu Shastra today, know about some Vastu Doshas associated with North-East direction. According to Vastu Shastra, electronic, ie electrical accessories or heat generating devices should not be kept in the northeast direction. By doing this, the son does not obey the father and insults him.

Never place glass or mirrors in a bedroom where the bed is visible. This spreads negative energy in the house and also creates health related problems.

Apart from this, if your plot is narrower than the north and south direction and long in the east and west direction, then such a place is called Suryabhedi. This design of your plot or house is also going to create a rift in father-son relationship.

 

