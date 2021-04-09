Vastu Tips: Know why putting mirrors in dining room are auspicious?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IVADIZZY Vastu Tips: Know why having mirrors in the dining room are auspicious?

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash gives suggestions about installing mirrors in the dining room. According to Vastu Shastra, it is very good to place a mirror, in the dining room, that is, where you sit and eat. It is auspicious for money gains. Large mirrors on the dining room wall are wonderful sources of energy. It is considered very auspicious.

Placing a mirror in the dining room increases the amount of food in the house. There is never a shortage of food and money. There is always an increase in things and there remains happiness on the faces of the members of the house. Also, everyone is able to eat well so the health of all the family members will be good.

Apart from this, if your kitchen is facing west, then put a round glass on the back side, that is, the wall of the east direction. This will remove whatever Vastu defects in your kitchen.